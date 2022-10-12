85°F
jeff_german
Homicides

Motorcyclist killed in North Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2022 - 5:23 pm
 
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash near North 5th Street and Rome Boulevard around 2:50 p.m. ...
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash near North 5th Street and Rome Boulevard around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in North Las Vegas.

The crash occurred around 2:50 p.m. near North Fifth Street and Rome Boulevard. A motorcycle was going north on Fifth Street at a high rate of speed while a black Hyundai Elantra was heading east on Rome Boulevard. The Hyundai crossed southbound and northbound lanes, and the motorcycle struck the car, according to North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Alex Cuevas.

He said the motorcyclist was ejected and died at the scene. The driver of the Hyundai was taken to Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center. The driver’s condition was unknown as of Tuesday afternoon.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

