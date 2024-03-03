Motorist found dead with gunshot wound, police say

The crash was reported at 12:41 a.m. in the 4400 block of East Lone Mountain Road, near an industrial neighborhood.

(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Medics responding to a single-vehicle wreck found the driver with a fatal gunshot wound early Saturday in the northeast valley, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

“Through the course of the investigation, detectives determined that the victim was followed by an unknown vehicle prior to the shooting occurring,” police wrote in a news release.

Police said the investigation was ongoing and released no other details.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tipsters can call or email Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.