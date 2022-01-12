Murder suspect says he cut his hand sewing, not shooting

Las Vegas police believe the man suffered the injury while committing a fatal shooting, but he denied involvement and said the wound was the result of a sewing accident.

Glenn Wright (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police say a man who detectives believe suffered a hand injury while committing a fatal shooting denied involvement in the crime and told detectives the wound was the result of a sewing accident.

A newly released Las Vegas police arrest report for Glenn Cornell Wright, 68, offers new details on the New Year’s Day killing of Priscilla Priddy, 61, at 11:30 a.m. at an apartment on the 3200 block of Flamingo Road, just west of Pecos Road.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Priddy died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said in the report that neighbors heard an argument followed by gunshots in an apartment rented by Wright.

A witness who saw a man leaving the scene of the shooting later identified Wright when presented with a police photo lineup, police said. Blood also was found outside the door of the apartment, the report said.

Detectives said shortly after the shooting, officers made contact with Wright in the area of Sierra Vista Drive and Cambridge Street, where one noticed that Wright “had a cut on his left thumb.”

Wright was then taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center for treatment and arrested.

Police also spoke to a friend of Wright who said Wright stated that “his life was over” shortly after the shooting.

But when police interviewed Wright, he admitted to arguing with Priddy but denied killing her, according to the report.

“He stated he was at the apartment earlier in the morning but during the time of the murder he was at his business, where he cut his thumb sewing,” police said.

Police did not say in the report what type of business Wright owns.

He was charged with murder in a criminal complaint filed Las Vegas Justice Court on Jan. 4. The Clark County public defender’s office has been appointed to represent him.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.