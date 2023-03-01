North Las Vegas boy finds parents dead, murder-suicide investigated

A man and woman were found dead on the 1900 block of Tallow Tree Avenue on Tuesday.

North Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A boy found his parents dead from apparent gunshot wounds in North Las Vegas on Tuesday, and police are investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide, authorities said.

Police said the boy found both of his parents dead at about 4 p.m. Tuesday at a home on the 1900 block of Tallow Tree Avenue, near West Carey Avenue and Comstock Drive.

The parents’ identities had not yet been released.

Police said no further information would be released Wednesday while the apparent murder-suicide was under investigation.

At the home where the two people were found dead, there was no answer at the door Wednesday afternoon.

Across the street, neighbor Anthony Smith, 43, said on Wednesday that he knew both neighbors to say hi to them. He couldn’t recall their names, but he said that the man once offered to help fix Smith’s car for free, and that he believed the woman worked in housekeeping at a Strip hotel. They were nice people, he said.

“Very sad,” Smith said of the deaths.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

