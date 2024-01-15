North Las Vegas church memorializes pastor killed in shooting — WATCH LIVE

A North Las Vegas church is mourning the loss of one of its pastors today with a memorial service.

Rev. Nick Davi, a North Las Vegas pastor who died in a shooting Dec. 29, 2023. (Grace Point Church)

A North Las Vegas church is mourning the loss of one of its pastors today with a memorial service.

The Rev. Nick Davi of Grace Point Church was killed following what city police described as an escalating neighborhood dispute.

Davi and his wife, Sarah, were shot in front of their children outside their home Dec. 29.

Their next-door neighbor, Joe Junio, 36, is facing charges of murder, attempted murder, shooting a gun where a person might be endangered, and two counts of child abuse involving a gun.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.