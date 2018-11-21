North Las Vegas police investigate fatal shooting of teen

(Facebook)

North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old girl dead.

North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Aaron Patty said police were called to MountainView Hospital just before 3 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they were told the girl had died from a gunshot wound.

Patty said a friend took the girl to MountainView and stayed at the hospital. Police did not know where the girl was shot.

As of 6:30 a.m., North Las Vegas police had not identified any suspects.

This incident is not related to any other recent shootings in North Las Vegas, Patty said.

