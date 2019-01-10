North Las Vegas police investigate first fatal shooting of 2019

North Las Vegas police officers responded to a fatal shooting the area of Coleman Street and San Miguel Avenue, near Simmons Street and West Craig Road.

The intersection of Coleman Street and San Miguel Avenue in North Las Vegas. Google Street View image.

North Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to the area of Coleman Street and San Miguel Avenue, near Simmons Street and West Craig Road, the North Las Vegas Police Department tweeted about 6:05 p.m.

Police advised people to avoid the area.

It is the first fatal shooting investigated by the department in 2019.

Further information was not immediately available.

