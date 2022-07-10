North Las Vegas shooting leaves 1 dead

The shooting occurred around 7:40 p.m. in the 3000 block of Balcones Fault Avenue.

A man was fatally shot Saturday night in North Las Vegas.

At around 7:40 p.m., police found a man believed to be in his 40s dead with a gunshot wound in the 3000 block of Balcones Fault Avenue, near Centennial Parkway and Pecos Road, according to North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Alex Cuevas.

No further information was available.

