Officials ID suspects arrested in connection to Henderson homicide

Arizona officials identified three suspects shot at by state troopers before they were arrested in connection with a Henderson homicide Thursday.

Henderson police detectives investigate an early-morning homicide on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at a 7-Eleven store in the 800 block of East Lake Mead Parkway. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shawn and Christopher McDonnell, 30 and 28, and Kayleigh Lewis, 25, were arrested in Parker, Arizona, after the Arizona Department of Public Safety received multiple reports around 8:45 a.m. that the three were suspected of shooting at vehicles on State Route 95 after driving out of Henderson, DPS officials said in a statement Friday night.

Troopers attempted to pull the car over, but the driver veered off the road and the car rolled, landing on its roof, officials said.

“One of the suspects then presented a lethal threat to the sergeant by pointing a handgun at him. Fearing for their lives, both the sergeant and trooper discharged their service weapons, striking one of the suspects,” DPS said in the statement.

Troopers found several handguns inside the car after arresting the three. They were all taken to a hospital, one for the gunshot wounds and two for injuries from the rollover that were not life-threatening.

The investigation is being conducted by La Paz County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of Henderson Police, who confirmed the trio and the car matched the suspected in the earlier homicide.

Henderson police said they were called at 12:54 a.m. Thursday to a 7-Eleven convenience store in the 800 block of East Lake Mead Parkway at Center Street for a shooting that left one dead and four injured. Authorities said at the time they believe the attack was related to a series of drive-by shootings that occurred hours later in Arizona.

The name of the person killed will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office pending notification of kin.

