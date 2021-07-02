87°F
Homicides

One person killed in Henderson shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 2, 2021 - 5:07 am
 
Updated July 2, 2021 - 7:26 am
Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
One person was killed in a shooting in Henderson late Thursday.

The Henderson Police Department said at 11:38 p.m. they were called to the 10000 block of South Maryland Parkway near East Pyle Avenue.

“One subject is deceased,” police said in a press release. “The suspect is in custody.”

Police were expected to provide more information Friday morning “once details are known.”

Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

