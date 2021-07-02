One person killed in Henderson shooting

One person was killed in a shooting in Henderson late Thursday.

Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Henderson Police Department said at 11:38 p.m. they were called to the 10000 block of South Maryland Parkway near East Pyle Avenue.

“One subject is deceased,” police said in a press release. “The suspect is in custody.”

Police were expected to provide more information Friday morning “once details are known.”

Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

