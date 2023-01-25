Pedestrian fatally struck in northeast Las Vegas
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in northeast Las Vegas Tuesday night.
The crash occurred around 6:45 p.m. near North Nellis Boulevard and Las Vegas Boulevard North, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Patricia Heldt.
She said impairment did not appear to be a factor in the crash and that roads in the area would be closed for the next few hours.
No further information was available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
