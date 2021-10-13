Planned gun exchange led to fatal shooting, arrest warrant says

Rolando Rodriguez, 19, is charged with open murder in the death of Jhanson Galindo, 19.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A gun exchange led to a fatal shooting in September, a recently released arrest warrant says.

Rolando Rodriguez, 19, is charged with open murder in the death of Jhanson Galindo, 19.

Police were called on Sept. 10 to an apartment complex on the 5000 block of Spencer Street, near Tropicana Avenue, after receiving a report of a shooting, according to Metropolitan Police Department dispatch logs.

When police arrived, they found Galindo inside a parked car, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, Metro said.

Galindo was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died. Galindo’s death was ruled a homicide due to gunshot wounds of the torso.

Police believe the shooting happened after a planned gun exchange at the apartment complex, according to the arrest warrant. The gun used in Galindo’s shooting had been linked to at least two other shootings, the warrant said, and an investigation had centered on Rodriguez and Miguel Martinez as the suspects.

A warrant was also issued for Martinez’ arrest, but it was unclear if he was in custody. Both Martinez and Rodriguez face charges of open murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Galindo and Martinez knew each other from Del Sol Academy, according to the warrant.

Police used cellphone tracing to place Rodriguez and Martinez at the scene of the homicide, according to the warrant, and it also showed that they fled the scene after Galindo was shot.

It was unclear what led to Galindo getting shot.

Rodriguez is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 21.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.