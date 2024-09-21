90°F
Homicides

Police: 1 dead after gunshots heard in Henderson

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2024 - 2:08 pm
 

Henderson police reported “several gunshots” and one man dead near Gibson Road and Galleria Drive early Saturday morning.

Around 3:47 am, officers and the Henderson Fire Department were dispatched to the 1000 block of Wellness Place, where several shots were heard, police said. Police said that when they arrived at the scene, they found one man dead.

After the shooting, a Henderson Police Department spokesperson added that there was no outstanding threat to the community but declined to provide additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com

