Police: 1 dead after gunshots heard in Henderson

Henderson police reported “several gunshots” and one man dead near Gibson Road and Galleria Drive early Saturday morning.

Around 3:47 am, officers and the Henderson Fire Department were dispatched to the 1000 block of Wellness Place, where several shots were heard, police said. Police said that when they arrived at the scene, they found one man dead.

After the shooting, a Henderson Police Department spokesperson added that there was no outstanding threat to the community but declined to provide additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

