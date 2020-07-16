Police arrest man in homicide investigation in southwest Las Vegas
Las Vegas police took a man into custody Thursday after finding his girlfriend dead in their south valley home.
Las Vegas police took a man into custody Thursday after finding his girlfriend dead in their south valley home.
Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the boyfriend, who is in his late 30s, called police around 10:20 a.m. Thursday to report that his girlfriend was unresponsive.
Police responded to the home in the 8400 block of Blackstone Ridge Court and found the body.
The woman’s name has not been released, but Spencer said she was in her early 30s. He also said police believe a struggle occurred, but they had no reason to believe a weapon was used.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.