Police arrest man in homicide investigation in southwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas police took a man into custody Thursday after finding his girlfriend dead in their south valley home.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 8400 block of Blackstone Ridge Court on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Las Vegas police crime scene investigation officers arrive at the scene where they are investigating a homicide in the 8400 block of Blackstone Ridge Court on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Investigators speak to a man near the scene where the Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 8400 block of Blackstone Ridge Court on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 8400 block of Blackstone Ridge Court on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 8400 block of Blackstone Ridge Court on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police took a man into custody Thursday after finding his girlfriend dead in their south valley home.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the boyfriend, who is in his late 30s, called police around 10:20 a.m. Thursday to report that his girlfriend was unresponsive.

Police responded to the home in the 8400 block of Blackstone Ridge Court and found the body.

The woman’s name has not been released, but Spencer said she was in her early 30s. He also said police believe a struggle occurred, but they had no reason to believe a weapon was used.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.