Police arrest suspect in fatal May 11 shooting in North Las Vegas

Roman Welsh. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A man was found shot to death Thursday night, May 11,2017, in the 2100 block of Cheyenne Avenue in North Las Vegas. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto

North Las Vegas police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man on May 11.

Police said Damaryo Morris was shot and killed outside a retail store on the 2100 block of Cheyenne Avenue. The man approached Morris as he stood outside the store, shot him and fled the scene, they said.

Roman Welsh, 25, was booked Monday into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of open murder. Police have said it appeared the two men knew each other.

