47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

Police detail deadly Las Vegas strip club encounter

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 17, 2023 - 8:21 am
 
Chanler McCloud (Metropolitan Police Department)
Chanler McCloud (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man arrested in connection with another man’s death that stemmed from a reported carjacking outside a Las Vegas strip club stole the victim’s car and burned the interior to hide evidence, police said.

Chanler McCloud, 25, faces charges of open murder, robbery, grand larceny, arson and destroying or concealing evidence, court records show.

Roy Kridler, 62, called 911 around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 to say his 2012 Ford Escape had been stolen at Play it Again Sam’s, 4120 Spring Mountain Road. He said he had been pulled out of the vehicle and hit his head, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

When officers arrived, Kridler sat down because he said his head hurt, and then he suddenly became unresponsive. He was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

According to the Clark County coroner’s office Kridler died from acute coronary artery thrombosis in the setting of a carjacking, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Kridler’s death was the first homicide of 2023.

Surveillance video showed the person who stole Kridler’s SUV was in the vehicle with Kridler at Play it Again Sam’s.

On Jan. 10, police found the stolen Ford abandoned in a tunnel under Hotel Rio Drive, south of Flamingo Road.

The driver’s seat had been set on fire, according to the report.

Police said they used body worn camera footage from previous police interactions to identify McCloud as the person driving the stolen vehicle.

Las Vegas City Marshals stopped McCloud on March 9 for an unrelated stop. Police had flagged a note on McCloud’s record, and he was taken to the Metropolitan Police Department for an interview.

According to the report, McCloud confessed to stealing the car and that he burned the inside of the car. He told police Kridler had given him a ride, but at Play it Again Sam’s he told McCloud to get out. When Kridler got out of the vehicle, McCloud went over the center console and drove off.

Kridler remained in custody without bail and was due in court on March 27, court records show.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders postpone Jimmy Garoppolo news conference
Raiders postpone Jimmy Garoppolo news conference
2
Caesars Palace to demolish rotunda along Strip
Caesars Palace to demolish rotunda along Strip
3
Raiders bringing back offensive tackle
Raiders bringing back offensive tackle
4
The Bend retail complex takes form with pickleball, eateries in the works
The Bend retail complex takes form with pickleball, eateries in the works
5
Lawsuit alleges real estate agent drugged, raped women in Las Vegas, LA
Lawsuit alleges real estate agent drugged, raped women in Las Vegas, LA
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Man arrested in connection with first Las Vegas homicide of 2023
Man arrested in connection with first Las Vegas homicide of 2023
Man jailed in 2 Las Vegas killings
Man jailed in 2 Las Vegas killings
Las Vegas woman found dead, husband arrested
Las Vegas woman found dead, husband arrested
Teen arrested in deadly car-buying ruse
Teen arrested in deadly car-buying ruse
Man suspected in fatal bus stabbing released from jail 2 days earlier
Man suspected in fatal bus stabbing released from jail 2 days earlier
Police: Man threatened to kill woman who cooperated in homicide investigation
Police: Man threatened to kill woman who cooperated in homicide investigation