Police detail deadly Las Vegas strip club encounter

Chanler McCloud has been charged with murder in connection with the first Las Vegas homicide of 2023.

Chanler McCloud (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man arrested in connection with another man’s death that stemmed from a reported carjacking outside a Las Vegas strip club stole the victim’s car and burned the interior to hide evidence, police said.

Chanler McCloud, 25, faces charges of open murder, robbery, grand larceny, arson and destroying or concealing evidence, court records show.

Roy Kridler, 62, called 911 around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 to say his 2012 Ford Escape had been stolen at Play it Again Sam’s, 4120 Spring Mountain Road. He said he had been pulled out of the vehicle and hit his head, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

When officers arrived, Kridler sat down because he said his head hurt, and then he suddenly became unresponsive. He was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

According to the Clark County coroner’s office Kridler died from acute coronary artery thrombosis in the setting of a carjacking, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Kridler’s death was the first homicide of 2023.

Surveillance video showed the person who stole Kridler’s SUV was in the vehicle with Kridler at Play it Again Sam’s.

On Jan. 10, police found the stolen Ford abandoned in a tunnel under Hotel Rio Drive, south of Flamingo Road.

The driver’s seat had been set on fire, according to the report.

Police said they used body worn camera footage from previous police interactions to identify McCloud as the person driving the stolen vehicle.

Las Vegas City Marshals stopped McCloud on March 9 for an unrelated stop. Police had flagged a note on McCloud’s record, and he was taken to the Metropolitan Police Department for an interview.

According to the report, McCloud confessed to stealing the car and that he burned the inside of the car. He told police Kridler had given him a ride, but at Play it Again Sam’s he told McCloud to get out. When Kridler got out of the vehicle, McCloud went over the center console and drove off.

Kridler remained in custody without bail and was due in court on March 27, court records show.

