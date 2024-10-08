93°F
Homicides

Police find body near I-15 off-ramp south of Moapa

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 7, 2024 - 6:32 pm
 

Police are investigating the death of a man found early Sunday on a road side near an off-ramp near Moapa.

The body was found about 7:30 a.m. on southbound Interstate 15 near Hidden Valley Road a few miles south of Moapa.

The victim was suffering from apparent trauma and gunshot wounds, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Metro’s homicide section is leading the investigation.

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to contact the Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

