Police find body near I-15 off-ramp south of Moapa

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Police are investigating the death of a man found early Sunday on a road side near an off-ramp near Moapa.

The body was found about 7:30 a.m. on southbound Interstate 15 near Hidden Valley Road a few miles south of Moapa.

The victim was suffering from apparent trauma and gunshot wounds, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Metro’s homicide section is leading the investigation.

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to contact the Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

