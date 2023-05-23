Police ID’d suspects in Strip killing through Instagram, report says

Two women suspected of fatally shooting a man inside a Caesars Palace hotel room were identified through Instagram photos together, according to an arrest report released Tuesday.

Erika Covington, left, and Arionna Taylor (Metropolitan Police Department)

Two women suspected of fatally shooting a man inside a Caesars Palace hotel room were identified through Instagram photos, according to an arrest report released Tuesday.

Erika Covington and Arionna Taylor, both 20, were seen on video entering room 534 with a man around 2:15 a.m. May 15 and running from the room half an hour later with a brown bag, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

A housekeeper found the man dead at 11:20 a.m., the woman told police.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Bryan Altamirano-Solano, 25, died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

A bullet casing found at the scene matched a bullet used earlier that month in a domestic violence shooting where Taylor was a victim, according to the arrest report. Detectives found Taylor’s Instagram and posts tagging Covington’s social media.

“In one post, the female posted a picture of her at work, wearing the name tag of ‘Erika C’,” police wrote in the arrest report.

Both women refused to talk to police, and when confronted with footage from inside the hotel, Taylor told detectives they “needed to do their job,” the report stated.

They have each been charged with murder, robbery and conspiracy.

