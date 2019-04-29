Police investigate deadly Saturday shooting in east Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 39-year-old man was shot to death Saturday morning in an eastern Las Vegas Valley apartment complex.

Lorenzo Price was pronounced dead shortly after 10:20 a.m. at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. He was shot in the back and his death was ruled a homicide.

The Metropolitan Police Department was called about 9:40 a.m. Saturday to investigate a report of a shooting at the Harmon Hills apartment complex, 5421 East Harmon Ave., near Boulder Highway, according to police call logs.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer confirmed Sunday evening that the shooting was being investigated as a homicide but did not provide further details.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

