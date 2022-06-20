86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Homicides

Police investigate death of man in far west Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 19, 2022 - 6:27 pm
 
Updated June 19, 2022 - 6:38 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The body of an adult man was found in the far west valley on Sunday morning, Las Vegas police report.

Police responded about 10 a.m. to a desert area near West Lake Mead Boulevard and the 215 Beltway, according to a news release.

Officers arrived and found the victim who had signs of trauma. Medical personnel responded and pronounced him deceased at the scene.

This case is being investigated by Metro’s homicide section.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Rwitter.

MOST READ
1
Feds: Lake Mead could become ‘useless’ without major water use cuts
Feds: Lake Mead could become ‘useless’ without major water use cuts
2
Massive four-alarm fire damages 10 buildings in downtown
Massive four-alarm fire damages 10 buildings in downtown
3
Las Vegas home sellers slashing prices as mortgage rates climb
Las Vegas home sellers slashing prices as mortgage rates climb
4
4 companies bringing hundreds of jobs to Southern Nevada
4 companies bringing hundreds of jobs to Southern Nevada
5
LETTER: Donald Trump, Chuck Schumer and inciting violence
LETTER: Donald Trump, Chuck Schumer and inciting violence
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST