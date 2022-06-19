88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Homicides

Police investigate downtown killing near Fremont Street

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 19, 2022 - 3:33 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department was investigating a killing early Sunday at the tourist corridor in downtown Las Vegas.

Metro said homicide detectives were probing the death, which occurred at Fremont Street and Casino Center Boulevard.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Feds: Lake Mead could become ‘useless’ without major water use cuts
Feds: Lake Mead could become ‘useless’ without major water use cuts
2
Massive four-alarm fire damages 10 buildings in downtown
Massive four-alarm fire damages 10 buildings in downtown
3
Las Vegas home sellers slashing prices as mortgage rates climb
Las Vegas home sellers slashing prices as mortgage rates climb
4
4 companies bringing hundreds of jobs to Southern Nevada
4 companies bringing hundreds of jobs to Southern Nevada
5
LETTER: Donald Trump, Chuck Schumer and inciting violence
LETTER: Donald Trump, Chuck Schumer and inciting violence
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST