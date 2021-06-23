Police investigate homicide in northeast Las Vegas

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in east Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit)

Las Vegas police say a man was fatally stabbed in a northeast Las Vegas residence early Wednesday by his daughter’s ex boyfriend.

Police said they were called to a mobile home in the 2200 block of Castleberry Lane near north Christy lane and East Lake Mead Boulevard shortly after 3 a.m. Police were initially unable to access the residence due to a locked gate. Officers used a bullhorn to alert residents that police were outside. A woman then emerged from the house saying her ex-boyfriend had broken into the home and stabbed her father. Police surrounded the residence and moments later the man suspected of committing the crime emerged and was taken into custody.

Police blocked off Castleberry Lane with crime scene tape and patrol cars and a team of a detectives were observed examining evidence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

