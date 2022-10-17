63°F
Homicides

Police investigate homicide in northwest Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 17, 2022 - 7:30 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Police were investigating a homicide Monday morning in northwest Las Vegas.

Officers responded to the 700 block of North Rainbow Boulevard, near West Washington Avenue, according to a statement from Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Jason Johansson.

Johansson sent the statement around 2 a.m., but further information regarding the killing was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

