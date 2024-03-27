Police investigate homicide in southwest valley apartment complex
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the southwest valley Tuesday evening.
The homicide occurred in an apartment complex the 3600 block of Fort Apache Road near Twain Avenue, according to a text from Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
