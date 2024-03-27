63°F
Homicides

Police investigate homicide in southwest valley apartment complex

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 26, 2024 - 6:42 pm
 
Updated March 26, 2024 - 6:45 pm

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the southwest valley Tuesday evening.

The homicide occurred in an apartment complex the 3600 block of Fort Apache Road near Twain Avenue, according to a text from Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

