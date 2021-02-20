Police investigate homicide in west Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide early Saturday in the west valley.

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The homicide happened near the 6000 block of West Flamingo Road, near Decatur Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said in an emailed statement sent about 3:35 a.m.

Further information was not immediately available.

