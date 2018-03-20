Police investigate northwest Las Vegas man’s death

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead Monday morning inside his northwest valley home, Las Vegas police said.
About 9 a.m. Monday, Marc Levy’s caretaker, who later told police she hadn’t heard from him in a few days, called 911 after finding the 49-year-old man dead in the 8200 block of Ocean Gate Way. He died of a gunshot wound to his head, and his death was ruled a homicide Monday by the Clark County coroner.
Homicide detectives were requested Monday to take over the investigation because “the circumstances appeared suspicious,” the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Tuesday.
Police had not identified any suspects or a motive.
Levy’s death was the 51st homicide in the county this year, and the 45th investigated by Metro, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal records.
Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.
8200 block of Ocean Gate Way, las vegas, nv