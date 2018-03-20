Police investigate northwest Las Vegas man’s death

Detectives are looking into the “suspicious” death of a man was found dead Monday morning inside his northwest valley home with at least one gunshot wound.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. (Jason Bean/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead Monday morning inside his northwest valley home, Las Vegas police said.

About 9 a.m. Monday, Marc Levy’s caretaker, who later told police she hadn’t heard from him in a few days, called 911 after finding the 49-year-old man dead in the 8200 block of Ocean Gate Way. He died of a gunshot wound to his head, and his death was ruled a homicide Monday by the Clark County coroner.

Homicide detectives were requested Monday to take over the investigation because “the circumstances appeared suspicious,” the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Tuesday.

Police had not identified any suspects or a motive.

Levy’s death was the 51st homicide in the county this year, and the 45th investigated by Metro, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal records.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

8200 block of Ocean Gate Way, las vegas, nv