Police investigating after man found shot on street in Henderson
A 22-year-old man was found shot to death on a residential street near Lake Mead Parkway and Warm Springs Road in Henderson on Friday afternoon, police said.
At about 2:20 p.m., authorities arrived in the 200 block of Shoshone Lane, near Lake Mead Parkway and Warm Springs Road, after receiving calls of a shooting, police said.
Officers found the 22-year-old dead at the scene and another man, a 27-year-old, was found with “minor injuries,” the Henderson Police Department said in a news release.
A shooting suspect fled the scene in a white “compact vehicle,” police said. The department characterized the shooting suspect as a man with “long beard” and “bushy hair.”
By about 5:15 p.m., the homicide scene was still active, and an SUV bearing Clark County coroner’s office insignia had arrived at the scene.
Near the crime scene, a group of people stood, some crying, and watched as police continued their investigation.
One person in the group, when asked if they knew what happened, responded, “Yeah, my brother-in-law just got shot,” but declined to be interviewed further.
Further information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
