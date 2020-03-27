A 22-year-old man was found shot to death on a residential street near Lake Mead Parkway and Warm Springs Road in Henderson on Friday afternoon, police said.

Police investigating after man found shot on street in Henderson

The Henderson Police Department investigates a homicide Friday afternoon, March 27, 2020, in a residential area near Lake Mead Parkway and Warm Springs Road in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Henderson Police Department investigates a homicide Friday afternoon, March 27, 2020, in a residential area near Lake Mead Parkway and Warm Springs Road in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Henderson Police Department investigates a homicide Friday afternoon, March 27, 2020, in a residential area near Lake Mead Parkway and Warm Springs Road in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Henderson Police Department investigates a homicide on the 200 block of Shoshone Lane on Friday, March 27, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The Henderson Police Department investigates a homicide Friday afternoon, March 27, 2020, in a residential area near Lake Mead Parkway and Warm Springs Road in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Henderson Police Department investigates a homicide Friday afternoon, March 27, 2020, in a residential area near Lake Mead Parkway and Warm Springs Road in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Henderson Police Department investigates a homicide Friday afternoon, March 27, 2020, in a residential area near Lake Mead Parkway and Warm Springs Road in Henderson. (Dalton LaFerney/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 22-year-old man was found shot to death on a residential street in Henderson on Friday afternoon, police said.

At about 2:20 p.m., authorities arrived in the 200 block of Shoshone Lane, near Lake Mead Parkway and Warm Springs Road, after receiving calls of a shooting, police said.

Officers found the 22-year-old dead at the scene and another man, a 27-year-old, was found with “minor injuries,” the Henderson Police Department said in a news release.

A shooting suspect fled the scene in a white “compact vehicle,” police said. The department characterized the shooting suspect as a man with “long beard” and “bushy hair.”

By about 5:15 p.m., the homicide scene was still active, and an SUV bearing Clark County coroner’s office insignia had arrived at the scene.

Near the crime scene, a group of people stood, some crying, and watched as police continued their investigation.

One person in the group, when asked if they knew what happened, responded, “Yeah, my brother-in-law just got shot,” but declined to be interviewed further.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Dalton LaFerney at dlaferney@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0288. Follow @daltonlaferney on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.