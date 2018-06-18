Police look for suspect in fatal stabbing in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police homicide detectives are investigating after a man was stabbed to death Sunday night at a strip mall on Maryland Parkway near Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas police are looking for this man who is a suspect in a fatal stabbing at a strip malll at 2797 S. Maryland Parkway, Sunday, June 17, 2018, . (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are looking for this man who is a suspect in a fatal stabbing at a strip malll at 2797 S. Maryland Parkway, Sunday, June 17, 2018, . (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man was stabbed to death Sunday, June 17, 2018, at a strip mall located at 2797 S. Maryland Parkway. (Max Michor/Las Vegas review-Journal)

A man was stabbed to death Sunday, June 17, 2018, at a strip mall located at 2797 S. Maryland Parkway. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives are searching for a suspect in the fatal stabbing of a man Sunday night at a strip mall on Maryland Parkway.

The stabbing was called in about 11:45 p.m. at 2797 S. Maryland Parkway, near Vegas Valley Drive, according to Metro Lt. Peter Kisfalvi.

Here's the briefing from Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer at the scene. Police are still searching for the stabber. #RJNow pic.twitter.com/6Tq9WC5dT9 — Max Michor (@MaxMichor) June 18, 2018

Two men in their 50s were walking northbound on the 2700 block of S. Maryland Parkway when they got into an argument, according to Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.

One man stabbed the other multiple times and fled on foot. Passers-by tried to render aid to the man who was stabbed, Spencer said, but the man later died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Police were still searching for his attacker as of Monday morning.

The man’s death marks the 84th homicide Metro has investigated this year, and the 101st within Clark County.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man who died after his family is notified.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter. Review-Journal writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.

2797 S. Maryland Parkway Las Vegas, Nevada