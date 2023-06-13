85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

Police: Man says he fatally shot wife’s new husband

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 13, 2023 - 11:14 am
 
Dawrin Mota (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Dawrin Mota (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 37-year-old man was arrested after he told police he fatally shot his ex-wife’s new husband, authorities said Tuesday.

Dawrin Mota is being held without bail on one count of murder.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 10:15 p.m. Monday night to the 7900 block of Pinnochio Avenue, near North Cimarron and West Elkhorn roads, after a report of a shooting, according to a statement from the department.

Police said a man found shot at the scene was taken to University Medical Center where he died. Mota had run off before police arrived, but later called dispatch to surrender.

The man who was shot had not been identified as of Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
How much are tickets to Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final?
How much are tickets to Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final?
2
‘I’m not OK’: Mother grieves loss of 2nd son after crash, shooting
‘I’m not OK’: Mother grieves loss of 2nd son after crash, shooting
3
‘Eye candy everywhere’: 1st look inside new $20M steakhouse above the Strip
‘Eye candy everywhere’: 1st look inside new $20M steakhouse above the Strip
4
Knights star expected to play in Game 5 against Panthers
Knights star expected to play in Game 5 against Panthers
5
Man killed in Excalibur hotel room
Man killed in Excalibur hotel room
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Man killed in southwest shooting identified
Man killed in southwest shooting identified
Teen arrested after fatal drive-by shooting near Southern Highlands
Teen arrested after fatal drive-by shooting near Southern Highlands
Police: Woman fatally shot by her boyfriend in northeast valley
Police: Woman fatally shot by her boyfriend in northeast valley
Police search for boyfriend in shooting death of 19-year-old woman
Police search for boyfriend in shooting death of 19-year-old woman
North Las Vegas police shoot, kill woman holding a knife
North Las Vegas police shoot, kill woman holding a knife
1 dead, 2 injured in southwest valley shooting
1 dead, 2 injured in southwest valley shooting