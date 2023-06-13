Police: Man says he fatally shot wife’s new husband

A man was arrested after he told police he shot his ex-wife’s new husband, authorities said Tuesday.

Dawrin Mota (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 37-year-old man was arrested after he told police he fatally shot his ex-wife’s new husband, authorities said Tuesday.

Dawrin Mota is being held without bail on one count of murder.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 10:15 p.m. Monday night to the 7900 block of Pinnochio Avenue, near North Cimarron and West Elkhorn roads, after a report of a shooting, according to a statement from the department.

Police said a man found shot at the scene was taken to University Medical Center where he died. Mota had run off before police arrived, but later called dispatch to surrender.

The man who was shot had not been identified as of Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

