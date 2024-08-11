Police: Man shot after early morning altercation in east valley

A man was fatally shot early Sunday morning after an altercation in the east valley, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said in a news release that a man was shot around 2:11 a.m. at the intersection of North Sandhill Road and Tully Avenue after “being approached by two individuals and an argument started.”

During the argument, one of the individuals pulled out a firearm and shot the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

