Homicides

Police: Man shot after early morning altercation in east valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2024 - 11:46 am
 

A man was fatally shot early Sunday morning after an altercation in the east valley, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said in a news release that a man was shot around 2:11 a.m. at the intersection of North Sandhill Road and Tully Avenue after “being approached by two individuals and an argument started.”

During the argument, one of the individuals pulled out a firearm and shot the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

