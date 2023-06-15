Police: Man was killed in Strip hotel over $20 voucher

A Las Vegas man is accused of killing another man at the Excalibur over a $20 gambling voucher, according to Las Vegas Police.

Christopher Mason (LVMPD)

Christopher Mason faces charges of open murder in connection with a killing at an Excalibur hotel room on Saturday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said they first learned of the killing when a hotel housekeeper discovered the victim, 35-year-old Martell Merrill, in a hotel room registered to Mason Sunday morning. There were two other names associated with the room, Merrill and a woman who later identified herself as Merrill’s girlfriend.

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled Merrill’s cause of death as a gunshot wound to the arm and chest.

Merrill’s girlfriend told police that she heard a confrontation between Merrill and Mason over a $20 gambling voucher on the phone Saturday night while she was outside of the hotel around 9 p.m.

She called the police after hearing the confrontation, but directed police and hotel security to the wrong room, according to the arrest report.

Police said hotel records showed a room key opened the hotel room just before 9 p.m., followed by the door opening from the inside five minutes later. Officers saw Mason leave the hotel just after 9 p.m. on surveillance footage.

When searching the room, police did not find any shell casings but found three speed loaders for a revolver in a bag Mason was seen carrying on surveillance footage.

Mason is currently in custody, according to court and jail records

