Police: Man who fatally stabbed his wife spied on her at work

Moisés Sánchez (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police accused a 53-year-old man of stabbing his wife to death in front of their 5-year-old daughter.

Moises Sanchez admitted to police that he stabbed his wife of more than 20 years on Saturday inside their home on the 4900 block of Chantilly Avenue, near Nellis and Charleston boulevards, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Wednesday identified the woman as 43-year-old Veronica Cortes-Rosales. She died from multiple stab wounds.

Police responded to the home around 1:35 a.m. after Sanchez called 911 saying he wanted to turn himself in for killing his wife. Officers found Cortes-Rosales lying in bed covered in a blanket.

Sanchez told police he believed his wife was having an affair with a co-worker but offered no evidence of a romantic relationship, only saying she had been acting differently and was not being as affectionate toward him, the report stated.

The day before the stabbing, Sanchez drove to his wife’s place of work to watch her. He went with a friend so his wife would not recognize the car and admitted that he “spies on them at work,” according to the report.

That night, he and his wife got into a fight that culminated in Sanchez stabbing Cortes-Rosales with a hunting knife while their 5-year-old daughter lay on the bed next to her.

“He further admitted that if Veronica had responded to his affection in bed, he would not have killed her,” the report read.

Sanchez faces one count of first-degree murder, court records show.

He is due in court on March 11 and remained in custody without bail.

