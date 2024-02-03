Woman killed in east Las Vegas, husband arrested, police say

A man is accused of fatally stabbing his wife early Saturday in an east Las Vegas neighborhood.

Moises Sanchez (Metropolitan Police Department)

The Metropolitan Police Department booked Moises Sanchez, 53, into the Clark County Detention Center on a count of open murder.

Police said they responded at 1:36 a.m. to a home in the 4900 block of Chantilly Avenue, near Charleston Boulevard and Marion Drive.

Officers found a woman suffering from multiple wounds inside a house, police said.

Police said Sanchez attacked his wife during a quarrel. She died at the scene, police said.

The victim will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Records show that Sanchez is due in court Sunday afternoon.

Additional information was not immediately available.

