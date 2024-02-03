58°F
Homicides

Woman killed in east Las Vegas, husband arrested, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 3, 2024 - 2:34 pm
 
Moises Sanchez (Metropolitan Police Department)
A man is accused of fatally stabbing his wife early Saturday in an east Las Vegas neighborhood.

The Metropolitan Police Department booked Moises Sanchez, 53, into the Clark County Detention Center on a count of open murder.

Police said they responded at 1:36 a.m. to a home in the 4900 block of Chantilly Avenue, near Charleston Boulevard and Marion Drive.

Officers found a woman suffering from multiple wounds inside a house, police said.

Police said Sanchez attacked his wife during a quarrel. She died at the scene, police said.

The victim will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Records show that Sanchez is due in court Sunday afternoon.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

