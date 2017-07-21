Police need help identifying suspect in Las Vegas homicide

Nearly a month after a Las Vegas man was “brutally stabbed inside his apartment,” no arrests have been made, the Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nearly a month after a Las Vegas man was fatally stabbed inside his apartment, no arrests have been made, the Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday.

On June 30, police found Jesus Vasquez-Mendiola, 45, lying dead on his central valley apartment floor. He died of multiple stab and incised wounds.

Metro has not identified a suspect and needs the public’s help, the department said in a release.

A roommate had returned home to an apartment on the 3600 block of Alta Drive, near Fort Apache Road, and found Vasquez-Mediola unresponsive and possibly dead. According to police, there appeared to be a struggle before the stabbing. Police learned that arguing was overheard earlier that evening.

It remains unknown if Vasquez-Mediola knew his attacker, or if there were signs of forced entry into his home, Metro spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

Metro encourages anyone with information about the incident to contact the Metro homicide section at 702-828-3521. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

3600 block of Alta Drive, Las Vegas