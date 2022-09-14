Police probe slaying in east Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide near East Vegas Valley Drive and Nellis Boulevard.

(Getty Images)

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide Wednesday afternoon in the 2900 block of Juniper Hills Boulevard near Vegas Valley Drive and Nellis Boulevard.

A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer is expected to provide details about the slaying at 3:10 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter. Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com or 561-324-6421. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.