Homicides

Police probe slaying in east Las Vegas Valley

By David Wilson and Brett Clarkson Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 14, 2022 - 3:08 pm
 
Updated September 14, 2022 - 3:10 pm
Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide Wednesday afternoon in the 2900 block of Juniper Hills Boulevard near Vegas Valley Drive and Nellis Boulevard.

A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer is expected to provide details about the slaying at 3:10 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter. Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com or 561-324-6421. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

