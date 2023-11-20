Police release booking photos of 4 arrested in Rancho teen’s fatal beating

Four police booking photos have been released in connection with the fatal mob beating of 17-year-old Rancho High School student Jonathan Lewis Jr.

Homicide Lt. Jason Johansson looks at an aerial map of the homicide scene near Rancho High School during a briefing at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. Rancho student Jonathan Lewis Jr. died as a result of the Nov. 1 beating. Eight individuals were arrested and charged with murder on Tuesday, Metro said, and two more individuals are suspects. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Photos of Gianni Robinson, 17; Dontral Beaver, 16; Damien Hernandez, 17; and Treavion Randolph, 16, were released by the Metropolitan Police Department.

The four teens are part of a group of eight teens arrested Nov. 14 in connection with the killing. Their cases are being heard in adult court, while the other teens, each younger than 16, will need to undergo a certification hearing in Family Court for a judge to decide if they will be charged as adults.

After Metro Undersheriff Andrew Walsh announced last week that all the teens, who are between 13 and 17, will face murder charges, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson has said that prosecutors were still determining the “varying degrees of culpability” in the case, and if all of the teens will be formally charged with murder.

The fatal beating happened off of Rancho High’s campus on Nov. 1 and was captured on a video that showed about 10 people kicking, stomping and punching Lewis until he fell unconscious. He died Nov. 7.

According to a press release issued Sunday, the groups Moms for Liberty, Dads in Schools, American Christian Caucus, Kingdom Minded, and Turning Point Faith Fervent will hold a “Peace, Solidarity, and Prayer” vigil in memory of Lewis this Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the corner of Searles Ave. and 21st St., which is across from Rancho High School.

The groups “have joined together to memorialize Jonathan and other Clark County children who have been tragically killed in the last year,” the press release states.

On Friday, a judge ordered Beaver, Hernandez, Robinson and Randolph held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center. They are due back in court on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe account set up by Jonathan Lewis Jr.’s dad, Jonathan Lewis Sr., had raised over $133,000 as of Monday.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.