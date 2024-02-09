Police: Retaliation the motive in man’s killing, 5 charged

Five people have been accused of conspiring to kill 34-year-old Kyle Dotson on Jan. 17.

Veronica Nezey (Metropolitan Police Department)

Shaleece Brown (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police have accused five people of conspiring to kill a man in retaliation for him punching his wife.

Kyle Dotson, 34, was shot to death Jan. 17 inside a home in the 1400 block of Helen Belle Drive, near Lamb Boulevard and Washington Avenue.

Three days earlier, Dotson and his wife got into an argument. His wife said Dotson went into a bathroom to snort cocaine and later punched her in the face several times, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest warrant.

The next day, her father David Coulson Sr. called her on FaceTime and asked why her face was swollen.

Around midnight on Jan. 17, there was a knock at the door and Dotson opened it to find Coulson Sr., David Coulson Jr., their wives Veronica Nezey and Shaleece Brown, and her cousin James Knox.

According to the warrant, all five people entered the home. Coulson Sr. and Coulson Jr. attacked Dotson, punching and kicking him. Dotson’s wife told police she unsuccessfully tried to stop them. She saw Coulson Jr., her brother, shoot Dotson several times.

Police said there were three minors at the home when the shooting took place.

Coulson Sr., 56, Brown, 33, and Nezey, 54, have since been arrested. Court records show Coulson Jr. and Knox have outstanding warrants but have not been arrested.

Attorney Dan Winder said Friday that he was recently retained to represent Coulson Sr. and plans to “vigorously defend him.”

Brown was indicted last week on charges that included murder, conspiracy to commit burglary, burglary, child abuse and discharging a firearm within a structure.

Her attorney, Jess Marchese, said Brown asserts her innocence.

“We will be filing a motion to dismiss based on outrageous government conduct shortly,” Marchese wrote in an email.

Brown is due in court on Tuesday and remains in custody.

Coulson Sr. and Nezey also remain in custody. They are both due in court later this month.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.