Police say fight over stolen car leads to fatal shooting

A man is in custody after a fatal shooting Thursday night in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Christopher Hall (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man is in custody after a fatal shooting Thursday night in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Christopher Hall, 51, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Police responded just before 7:50 p.m. to an apartment complex on the 1200 block of Tree Line Drive. Arriving officers located a man in a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

Police say the victim was standing next to a reported stolen vehicle parked in the apartment complex. Two individuals approached the victim and confronted him, referencing the stolen vehicle. The victim then entered another vehicle which was parked nearby and attempted to leave the area. The suspect who had confronted him produced a firearm and shot the victim.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.