Police say man tried to cover up wife’s fatal beating

Anthony Clark, 39, has been charged with open murder in connection with the death of Latonia Clark.

Anthony Clark (Metropolitan Police Department)

A 39-year-old man accused of fatally beating his wife tried to cover up the attack, Las Vegas police said.

Anthony Clark has been charged with open murder in connection with the death of his 41-year-old wife Latonia Clark.

She was found dead Saturday morning inside an apartment in the 9100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. Anthony Clark and the woman’s two children were inside the apartment when police arrived, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

The man told police that his wife came home bloody late Friday after spending time with another man. He said he checked on her early Saturday and said she appeared fine until 10 a.m. when she was out of bed and on the floor not moving.

Police spoke with one of the woman’s daughters who said when her mom came home on Friday “she heard fighting in her mom’s room and what sounded like loud ‘stomping’ noises,” according to the report.

The daughter said Anthony Clark stepped out of the room and closed the door behind him.

According to the report Latonia Clark’s body was found in a position that suggested she had been defending herself. Patches of her hair were missing and she had numerous cuts and bruises. Police believed the cuts were made by nail clippers and found nail clippers on a kitchen counter.

Police went through trash bins in the apartment complex and found bundled up sheets with clumps of hair. Police also found a bed sheet and washcloth covered with blood inside the apartment.

Latonia Clark died from multiple blunt force injuries. Her death was ruled a homicide, according to the coroner.

The children later told police that Anthony Clark beat their mom every night.

As of Thursday afternoon, Anthony Clark remained in custody without bail.

Court records show he is due in court Tuesday and also faces two counts of child abuse or neglect.

