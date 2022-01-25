Police say North Las Vegas woman fatally shot ex-husband in backyard

Emily Ezra, 40, is suspected in the fatal shooting of a man found dead on the 6100 block of Osaka Pearl Street.

Emily Ezra (NLVPD)

A North Las Vegas woman faces a murder charge after police say she shot her ex-husband in the backyard of a house while their children were inside, according to an arrest report released Monday.

Emily Ezra, 40, is suspected in the fatal shooting of a man found dead Jan. 14 in the 6100 block of Osaka Pearl Street, near Tropical Parkway and Allen Lane.

North Las Vegas police interviewed three girls, one of whom said she heard “loud bangs” outside the house and couldn’t find her father. She saw Ezra, her mother, leaving the house in a vehicle and later called her.

Ezra was “breathing heavily” when she spoke to her daughter and denied shooting the man, according to the report.

It was unclear how many children were in the house at the time of the shooting, and all names were redacted in the report. One of the children told police that her parents had a “bad relationship.”

“She said they would argue and throw things at each other,” the report said. “Further, she stated her father had a handgun that her mother didn’t return after their divorce.”

The Clark County coroner’s office had still not identified the man as of Monday afternoon.

Witnesses in the area told police that Ezra had previously threatened to kill her ex-husband, according to the report.

Ezra later returned to the house and was taken into custody. She initially told police that her children were honest and wouldn’t lie to the police, according to the report, but then said they “can’t be believed” after detectives played her a partial statement the children had given.

She told police she had gone to the house to talk about a mortgage payment with her ex-husband, but he told her it wasn’t a good time to talk. She denied quarreling with him or shooting him.

Ezra is due in court Wednesday.

^

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.