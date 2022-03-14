Police say witnesses helped ID suspect in hookah lounge shooting

A man arrested in connection with the Las Vegas Valley’s largest shooting since 2017 was identified by multiple witnesses and video from the scene, according to an arrest report released Monday.

Las Vegas police investigate at Manny's Glow Ultra Lounge & Restaurant, 953 E. Sahara Ave., after a shooting on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegas police investigate at Manny's Glow Ultra Lounge & Restaurant, 953 E. Sahara Ave., after a shooting, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A man arrested in connection with the Las Vegas Valley’s largest shooting since 2017 was identified by multiple witnesses and video from the scene, according to an arrest report released Monday.

Lee Frank Wilson was arrested on March 2 and booked at the Clark County Detention Center on one count of murder and 12 counts of attempted murder, according to jail records. He remains held without bail.

Wilson, 44, was arrested in connection with the shooting on Feb. 26 around 3:15 a.m. at Manny’s Glow Ultra Lounge & Restaurant, 953 E. Sahara Ave. The gunfire left one dead and 13 others injured, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Wilson was attending a birthday party at the venue, and police said that at least one person at the party, whose full name was redacted from the arrest report, was affiliated with the Gerson Park Kingsmen gang.

“Numerous people were in attendance and an altercation occurred between several subjects,” police wrote in the report, adding that multiple people had guns.

Demetreus Beard, 33, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Wilson had been shot and was taken to University Medical Center, where police tried to interview him but he was “uncooperative,” police said.

They later found video on Wilson’s Facebook page which showed him at a “pre-party” for the birthday party, and he was pictured with several other people who ultimately attended the birthday party, according to the report. Police also reviewed video from the scene, which showed a man appearing to be Wilson walking towards “several people” as most were fleeing the area.

“The subject extended his arm as if he appeared to be firing a handgun,” police wrote. He then left the scene, police said.

Wilson has a preliminary hearing set for March 21.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.