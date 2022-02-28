Man slain in Las Vegas hookah lounge shooting identified

A man slain at a Las Vegas hookah lounge early Saturday in a shooting that also injured 13 others has been identified.

Las Vegas police investigate at Manny's Glow Ultra Lounge & Restaurant, 953 E. Sahara Ave., after a shooting, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A man slain at a Las Vegas hookah lounge early Saturday in a shooting that also injured 13 others has been identified as Demetreus Beard, 33.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Beard died from multiple gunshot wounds, and that his death has been classified as a homicide. The coroner’s office said it was not immediately able to identify a place of residence for Beard.

The Metropolitan Police Department said it received multiple 911 calls around 3:15 a.m. reporting a shooting at Manny’s Glow Ultra Lounge & Restaurant, 953 E. Sahara Ave., near South Maryland Parkway. Metro Capt. Dori Koren said detectives believe two men started arguing during a party at the lounge, which resulted in at least two guns being fired.

The victims of the shooting were taken to University Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. Two of the surviving victims were described by police as being in critical condition as of Saturday. Sunrise spokesman Dan McFadden said 12 patients were brought to the hospital. Danita Cohen, chief experience officer at UMC, said the hospital received two patients.

Police have provided no new information on the investigation into the shooting as of Monday afternoon.

