Homicides

Police search for boyfriend in shooting death of 19-year-old woman

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 5, 2023 - 11:50 am
 
Updated June 5, 2023 - 2:51 pm
Israel Zamora (Metropolitan Police Department)
After a 19-year-old woman was shot dead in the northeast Las Vegas Valley, police said Monday that they are looking for her boyfriend.

Adamari Ramirez was identified Monday as the victim in Saturday’s shooting on the 3900 block of North Nellis Boulevard.

The Metropolitan Police Department on Monday said they are looking for Israel Zamora, 23.

Police on Monday released a photo of Zamora and are urging anybody who knows where he is to contact police. He is considered armed and dangerous.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

