Police seek suspects in early morning slaying in northeast Las Vegas
After gunshots reported around 1 a.m. near North Pecos Road and East Lake Mead Boulevard, officers find man with multiple gunshot wounds who died at the scene.
Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Wednesday in northeast Las Vegas.
Someone flagged down an officer about 1 a.m. Wednesday to report hearing gunshots near North Pecos Road and East Lake Mead Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.
When police arrived, they found a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.
The man will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.
Police had not identified a suspect as of Wednesday morning, Spencer said.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
