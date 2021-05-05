75°F
Homicides

Police seek suspects in early morning slaying in northeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 5, 2021 - 1:56 am
 
Updated May 5, 2021 - 8:40 am
(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Wednesday in northeast Las Vegas.

Someone flagged down an officer about 1 a.m. Wednesday to report hearing gunshots near North Pecos Road and East Lake Mead Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

The man will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Police had not identified a suspect as of Wednesday morning, Spencer said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.

