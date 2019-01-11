Police seek woman in deadly shooting near downtown Las Vegas

Kayla Biron, 25, is suspected of opening fire with a shotgun during an argument with a man about 3:35 p.m. Thursday in an alleyway at 217 W. New York Ave., between Industrial Road and Fairfield Avenue, police said.

Kayla Biron (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 25-year-old woman has been identified as a suspect in a deadly shooting Thursday afternoon near the downtown area.

On Friday, the Metropolitan Police Department released a mugshot of Kayla Biron from a 2016 arrest. She remained at large as of about 1:30 p.m.

Biron is suspected of opening fire with a shotgun during an argument with a man about 3:35 p.m. in an alleyway at 217 W. New York Ave., between Industrial Road and Fairfield Avenue, police said. The later man died at University Medical Center.

The investigation revealed the man who was killed had arrived at the location to get a motorcycle that police said had been passed around among several people. While pushing the motorcycle down the alleyway, he was confronted by a woman and the two got into an argument, police said.

After the shooting, the woman was seen getting into a gray SUV.

Police said an ongoing dispute between the woman and man preceded the shooting.

The man will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family has been notified of his death, which was the fourth homicide in Clark County this year and the second investigated by Metro, according to Review-Journal records.

Anyone with information may call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

