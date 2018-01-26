Police shoot, kill suspect in deadly south Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas police shot and killed a man suspected of shooting and killing his wife early Friday morning in the south valley.

Las Vegas police shot and killed a man suspected of slaying his wife early Friday morning in the south valley.

Police responded just after midnight to reports of a shooting at a home at 11729 Giles St., near Las Vegas Boulevard South and St. Rose Parkway, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Peter Kisfalvi. At the time, police believed the man, armed with a weapon, had fled the scene in a vehicle.

Around 2:50 a.m., eight to 10 gunshots were heard in the neighborhood where the woman was killed. Kisfalvi confirmed that police had shot and killed the suspect.

Metro Capt. Chris Little of the department’s Bureau of Internal Oversight and Constitutional Policing said officers found the man inside his vehicle about 3 a.m. on Elcadore Street, about a block away from the homicide scene.

When officers tried to speak to the man, he got out of his car and brandished a gun, Little said. Officers fired an unknown number of shots at the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Little said the department would release more information on the shooting, including the names of the officers involved, within 72 hours.

Police were trying to determine if the couple had a history of domestic violence, Little said.

“It’s a tragic incident any time there’s domestic violence,” Little said, adding that anyone who sees domestic violence happening or is a victim of it should contact police immediately.

Here's the briefing at the scene. Metro will release the name of the officers involved in the shooting within the next 72 hours

At the scene, police blocked off the entrance to the neighborhood as a helicopter circled overhead.

Homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said the initial call was domestic-related. A 16-year-old boy in the home called 911 to report that his stepfather shot his mother. The teen also performed CPR on his mother.

Three other children under 10 years old also were inside the house when the shots were fired. The woman who was killed was in her late 30s and her husband was in his early 40s, McGrath said.

The children were not injured, and Child Protective Services was called.

Neighbors could be seen peeking through window curtains as police secured the neighborhood.

A police officer warned, “If you want to stay on the corner there and get shot, that’s up to you.”

