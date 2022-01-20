Police, victim’s kin plead for tips to solve woman’s Halloween slaying

Graciela Gomez died at a party on the 200 block of Beesley Drive when someone fired multiple gunshots into the house, striking her in the abdomen.

Brig. Gen. Troy Armstrong from the Nevada Army National Guard speaks as he asks for the public’s help during a news conference outside of the Metropolitan Police Department headquarters on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. Graciela Gomez, 22, was killed at a house party Halloween morning in the 200 block of Beesley Drive. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Brig. Gen. Troy Armstrong from the Nevada Army National Guard speaks as he asks for the public’s help during a news conference outside of the Metropolitan Police Department headquarters as Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer, right, looks on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. Graciela Gomez, 22, was killed at a house party Halloween morning in the 200 block of Beesley Drive. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Graciela Gomez (GoFundMe)

Graciela Gomez had a very bright future ahead of her.

The 22-year-old Las Vegan was a corporal in the Nevada Army National Guard who was contemplating a career in either the military or in education, her family said.

But on Oct. 31, Gomez was fatally shot by a stranger at a house party on the 200 block of Beesley Drive, near East Charleston Boulevard and North Sloan Lane. On Thursday morning, her loved ones and Las Vegas police held a press conference asking for the public’s help in solving the slaying.

“Help us find the people who did this to my daughter, because she was a good person, a person with a future,” said Gomez’s mother, Concepcion Velasquez-Gomez. “She was a person who always was trying to fly high, looking to be better. My daughter was not an animal for them to kill her that way. Thank you for your help. God willing we could find those responsible.”

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said five men were denied entry into the party. Moments later, someone drove by the house and fired several gunshots.

Gomez died at the scene of a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Two other people were hospitalized.

Gomez’s family and Spencer pleaded for tips from the public Thursday to help find out who killed Graciela. Spencer said surveillance video in the area was of poor quality, but police know the killer is linked to a sedan observed fleeing the scene.

“Multiple shots were fired from inside the car,” Spencer said.

Gomez, a graduate of Las Vegas High School, served as a member of the Las Vegas-based 17th Sustainment Brigade.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppesrofnv.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.