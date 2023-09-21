76°F
Homicides

Police: Woman facing two counts of murder after 2 dead in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2023 - 6:25 pm
 
Rosemary Meza (North Las Vegas Police Department)
Police have accused a women of murder in connection to two women found dead in North Las Vegas this week.

Rosemary Meza, 37, faces two counts of open murder, according to a Wednesday statement from the North Las Vegas Police Department.

On Monday around 6:10 p.m., a woman in her 50s was found unconscious near East Cartier Avenue and Magnet Street. She was taken to North Vista Hospital where she died, according to the statement.

Police said surveillance video showed a vehicle dumping the body.

Later on Monday, that vehicle was in a crash on North Fifth Street, near Alexander Road. Police connected the vehicle to a woman in her 20s who was found dead at an apartment in the 2400 block of Carroll Street.

Meza, the driver of the vehicle, was arrested and booked into custody.

She is due in court Thursday, court records show.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on X.

