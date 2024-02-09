Police: Woman’s 3 children found her stabbed to death

David Perry, 34, the woman’s ex-boyfriend, has been charged in connection with her murder.

Three young children found their mother dead after police said the woman’s ex-boyfriend stabbed her to death. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

On Jan. 25 around 8:40 a.m., police responded to a home in the 8700 block of Tom Noon Avenue, near Blue Diamond Road and Durango Drive, where Breyanna Sotomayor, 33, was dead on the bedroom floor from multiple stab wounds.

Sotomayor had been evicted the day before and rented the Tom Noon home via Airbnb. She told her family that she called her ex-boyfriend David Perry, 34, to help her move, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest warrant.

Perry was arrested in September for domestic battery strangulation against Sotomayor, according to the warrant. The case was dismissed in October and they broke up in January.

Sotomayor’s friend talked on the phone with her around 9 p.m. the night before Sotomayor was found dead. The friend said she heard Sotomayor and Perry arguing.

Police interviewed Sotomayor’s children, ages 5, 6 and 6, who recalled hearing loud banging noises and their mom yelling, police said.

That morning, the children could not wake their mom up, and they showed their grandmother over a FaceTime call that Sotomayor was unresponsive.

Police reviewed doorbell video that showed a man who appeared to be Perry leaving the apartment around 6:10 a.m. No one else arrived at the home prior to first responders, according to the warrant.

On Jan. 31, law enforcement in Louisville, Kentucky, arrested Perry, according to Las Vegas police.

Court and jail records show Perry has yet to be extradited back to Nevada. The Clark County district attorney’s office has charged him with open murder.

