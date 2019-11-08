Revenge seen as motive in fatal shooting outside Las Vegas casino

A man was killed outside a Dotty’s casino in October because the suspected gunman believed the victim had sex with his girlfriend and stole some of his belongings, police say.

Nicholas Robinson (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police arrested Nicholas Bryan Robinson of Las Vegas in the fatal shooting at a business complex parking lot at 1760 S. Rainbow Blvd. on Oct. 23, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Anthony Esposito, 34, was shot multiple times at a retail business complex at 1760 S. Rainbow Blvd., near West Oakey Boulevard, on Oct. 23. On Tuesday police said they’d arrested Nicholas Bryan Robinson, 35, of Las Vegas, on a murder charge in the case.

An affidavit filed in support of arrest for Robinson by Metropolitan police indicates the suspected motive in the killing is two-fold: “Robinson told (a witness) he wanted to beat up (Esposito) in retaliation for having sex with his girlfriend and stealing some of his personal property while Robinson was in jail the first week of October,” it said.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of a Dotty’s casino. Surveillance video taken from the area at 2:33 a.m. showed Esposito exiting the casino and walking to a white SUV in the parking lot before beginning to walk back toward the casino.

“An unknown race male wearing an apparent blue and grey camouflaged hoodie follows behind and begins to shoot (Esposito,)” the report states.

A witness drove Robinson to the Dotty’s at his request on the morning of the shooting, according to the affidavit

“Robinson exited the vehicle, walked towards (Esposito) and began to shoot him at least four times,” police said.

An analysis of cell phone pings indicated Robinson’s cell phone hit on a cell tower near the crime scene around the time of the killing, police said. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Robinson on March 4 in Las Vegas Justice Court.

